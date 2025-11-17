Lavrov to hold talks with top Indian diplomat in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold talks in Moscow on November 17.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced a meeting between two top diplomats. "On Monday, November 17, the top Russian diplomat is expected to hold talks with the Indian foreign minister, who will lead his country’s delegation to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State," she said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian and Indian foreign ministers will discuss political communication between the two counties, as well as pressing bilateral, regional and international issues, including cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, the United Nations, and the Group of 20.

The top diplomats are also likely to touch upon preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi. The Russian leader announced earlier that the trip was scheduled for early December, when India would host the 23th annual bilateral summit. Ahead of the event, Putin ordered the Russian ministry to work out options for the development of trade and economic relations with India, particularly looking into issues related to logistics, payments, and a trade imbalance.

Moscow and New Delhi signed a declaration on strategic partnership during the Russian president’s state visit to India in 2000. The document became the foundation for regular summits and the development of multilateral cooperation mechanisms in the political, defense, economic and other fields. In 2010, bilateral relations were elevated to the level of specially privileged strategic partnership.