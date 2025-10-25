Moscow, Astana to continue developing strategic partnership, says Putin

ASTANA, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day and expressed confidence that Moscow and Astana will continue developing strategic partnership and allied relations.

"I am confident that we will keep comprehensively developing strategic partnership and allied relations between Moscow and Astana by joint efforts. Your upcoming state visit to the Russian Federation will, undoubtedly, contribute to this," Putin said in a congratulatory message posted by the Russian embassy in Kazakhstan on its Telegram channel.

Russia-Kazakhstan relations are at a high level, the Russian leader stressed.

"Our states successfully interact in various spheres," Putin said, highlighting effective cooperation within the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other structures.

Russia and Kazakhstan "confidently move along the path of social-economic development and consistently strengthen their positions on the international scene," the Russian leader said. "I wish you, respected Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, good health and successes, and all citizens of Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity," Putin said.

On October 25, Kazakhstan is celebrating 35 years of the adoption of its sovereignty declaration.