Air defenses down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night. Twenty drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, 19 over the Volgograd Region, 17 over the Bryansk Region, 12 over the Kaluga Region, 11 over the Smolensk Region, nine over the Belgorod Region, another nine over the Moscow Region (including seven UAVs heading towards Moscow), eight over the Voronezh Region, eight more over the Leningrad Region, two over the Novgorod Region, another two over the Ryazan Region, two more over the Tambov Region, one over the Tver Region and one more over the Tula Region," the statement reads.