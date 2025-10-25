Tokyo needs to abandon destructive policy to build dialogue — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to discuss any issues with Tokyo but Japan needs to abandon its destructive policy towards Russia in order to build dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"As soon as our Japanese colleagues demonstrate real determination and an interest in restoring good-neighborly relations with Russia and Tokyo shows signs of abandoning its current destructive policy, we will be ready to discuss all issues that used to be on the bilateral agenda," he told the Izvestia daily.