MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. West Europeans have found themselves victims of a devastating deception, far more profound than that of World War II years, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"In fact, what is happening now to the people of Western European countries is a colossal hoax - an egregious deception that surpasses even the treachery that plunged citizens of Western, Central, and Eastern Europe into war nearly 90 years ago," she stated during a press conference introducing Eliseo Bertolasi’s book, entitled The Conflict in Ukraine through the Eyes of an Italian Journalist.

Zakharova highlighted that Bertolasi’s work focuses on the victims of neo-Nazism in Ukraine.

"It is devoted to the heroes who have truly become such by fighting against neo-Nazism," she emphasized. "And I am convinced it is also devoted to the citizens of Western Europe - those who are being deceived and who were betrayed nearly 85 years ago."