Kremlin calls Putin’s statement about 'overwhelming response' comprehensive

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about an "overwhelming response" to any attempts to strike deep inside Russia require no further clarification, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I believe the statement is so eloquent and comprehensive that it needs no further explanation," Peskov noted.

The day before, answering reporters' questions about possible deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine, the head of state called it an attempt at escalation. If Ukraine launches strikes deep into Russia with Tomahawks or other long-range weapons, it will receive an overwhelming response, the president said.