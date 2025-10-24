Russia to give stunning response to attempts at strikes deep into its territory — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to give a "stunning response" to attempts at long-range strikes deep into its territory, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, responding to journalists' questions about Vladimir Putin's statement on the matter.

"You were somewhat incorrect: the stunning response will follow not to the supply of Tomahawks to Kiev, but to attempts at strikes deep into Russian territory. That's what the president had in mind," Peskov said.

The day before, the Russian head of state, answering journalists' questions about the possible supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine, called it an attempt at escalation. In the event of strikes deep into Russia with Tomahawks or other long-range weapons, the president stated, the response would be ‘stunning’.