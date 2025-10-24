Control of Dronovka signifies long stride to achieving special operation’ goals — Belousov

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has congratulated the command and personnel of the 7th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup South on the liberation of Dronovka in the DPR, noting that this is a significant step toward victory and achieving the goals of the special military operation.

"You have taken a significant step toward victory and achieving the goals of the special military operation. There is no doubt that further successes will follow," reads Belousov’s message posted on the ministry's Telegram channel.

The defense minister noted that the unit's personnel have been exemplary in fulfilling their military duty in the most critical areas since the first days of the special military operation. "I am confident that you will continue to serve Russia with honor and reliably ensure its security," he added.

The Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Dronovka by units of the Battlegroup South on October 24. The ministry noted that the group's commander, Colonel-General Alexander Sanchik, personally reported the town's liberation to Andrey Belousov.