GENEVA, October 24. /TASS/. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, has stressed that flagrant violations of the rights enshrined in the UN Charter, along with security threats to Russia stemming from Kiev authorities and Western nations, are fundamental causes of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

In a statement issued on the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force and published on the Permanent Mission’s Telegram channel, Gatilov criticized Western leaders for their selective approach to human rights. "Western leaders, obsessed with human rights at every opportunity, demonstratively forget about these rights when it comes to, for example, the racist actions of their minions in Kiev," he asserted.

The diplomat noted that the Kiev regime "is fighting against everything associated with the 'Russian World.'" Since the coup in Kiev, he explained, "the rights of Russians and those with an affinity for Russian culture have been systematically violated." He pointed out that the Russian language in Ukraine is "legally banned in all spheres - education, media, art, culture, even in everyday life." Gatilov also condemned the ongoing persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, describing it as "outrageous."

He emphasized that these "flagrant violations of the rights enshrined in the UN Charter, along with the threats to Russia’s security emanating from the Kiev regime and those who dragged Ukraine into conflict with Russia," are the root causes of the current crisis. Gatilov concluded by reaffirming Russia’s stance: "The purpose of the special military operation our country is conducting is to protect its security, the present, and the future of the people on their ancestral land."