DONETSK, October 24. /TASS/. Kiev is preparing Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) for surrender, withdrawing troops and heavy equipment from the city, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told TASS.

"I heard that heavy equipment is being taken out of Krasnoarmeysk, and they are preparing it for surrender. They want to retreat to other positions. The main part of the forces is also being withdrawn to the Dnepropetrovsk Region. <...> It is obvious that Pokrovsk is being prepared for surrender," the Ukrainian serviceman said.

He added that the city's defenses are mainly held by mobilized troops.