Top Russian, Hungarian diplomats discuss over phone upcoming Russia-US summit — MFA

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto discussed preparations for the upcoming Russia-US summit over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"They discussed preparations for events within the framework of the Russian-US dialogue, which were agreed upon during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that took place on the same day. The ministers agreed to continue close cooperation," the statement said. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Hungarian side, the ministry clarified.

On Thursday, after speaking with Putin on the phone, Trump said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Later, the US president clarified that the meeting could take place within the next two weeks.