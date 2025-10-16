Transfer of Tomahawks to Kiev would constitute new level of escalation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The situation surrounding Ukraine will reach a new level of escalation if the United States decides to transfer Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The topic of Tomahawks is constantly being mentioned. The assessment by the Russian side, voiced by [President Vladimir] Putin, [Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, and we have spoken about this repeatedly, has been given many times. This would be a very significant step towards a qualitatively new level of escalation. Our position is extremely clear, and it is well known both in Washington and in Kiev," he said.

On October 15, US President Donald Trump indicated his intention to discuss the Ukrainian crisis during his upcoming meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. When asked by journalists whether the United States was considering supplying any additional weapons to Ukraine apart from Tomahawk missiles, the head of the Washington administration stated that they were looking into other possibilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Tomahawk missiles "cannot be used" without the direct involvement of US military personnel, warning that this would mark "a qualitatively new phase of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia would respond "accordingly" if Tomahawk missiles are supplied to Kiev.