SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has evidence that British intelligence agencies are plotting acts of sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline together with Ukraine, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

He also noted that incidents with alleged Russian drones spotted in European airspace point to the involvement of NATO’s intelligence agencies. According to Bortnikov, London and its "party of war" are pumping up the hysteria over the so-called threat from the East.

TASS has gathered the key points from what the FSB chief said.

On preparations for acts of sabotage against TurkStream

Russia’s FSB "has evidence" of British intelligence agencies working with Ukraine to prepare acts of sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline.

On attacks on airfields

British intelligence agencies spearheaded Operation Spiderweb, with Kiev’s drones attacking Russian military airfields that host strategic bombers: "The Britons provided it with propaganda support as they spread bogus stories in the media claiming that enormous damage had been done and that the attack had been carried out solely by Ukraine."

On Ukrainian terrorist attacks

Ukrainian special services carry out terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage in Russia guided by British intelligence agencies: "Together with MI6, they plot raids by Ukrainian subversive groups into Russian border regions, as well as attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, which particularly involve unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned boats and combat swimmers."

The Vladimir Zelensky-led Kiev regime, which is fully controlled by the British, has been given a blank check "to establish a literally fascist dictatorship:" "His office has consolidated power in its hands, while military administrations handle local governance; any remaining opposition in parliament has been suppressed; dissenters are eliminated, and everything is heavily censored."

The United Kingdom’s leadership and intelligence agencies "are to blame for repeatedly undermining tangible initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully."

On drones over European countries

Incidents with alleged Russian drones entering EU countries’ airspace point to the involvement of NATO’s intelligence agencies: "Experts have no doubt that NATO’s intelligence agencies are involved."

On military hysteria in Europe

The hysteria about the alleged threat from the East is being fueled by London and its "party of war:" "It is the British that take advantage of provocations and disinformation in order to orchestrate Brussels’ policy of undermining efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict. They insist on Europe stepping up preparations for an armed confrontation with Russia on land, at sea and in the air."

Attempts to pump up the hysteria over a military threat from Russia could stem from the Anglo-Saxons’ desire to transfer capital from the EU to their own stock markets: "If we rule out the option of the Anglo-Saxons really seeking to unleash World War III against a nuclear power, then the only logical explanation of their aggressive actions would be that they aim to create strategic uncertainty and intimidate EU nations, paving the way for a transfer of those countries’ capital to their stock markets and defense corporations."

The 800 billion euro budget allocated for Europe’s rearmament and support for Ukraine is one of the reasons why European politicians are absolutely unable to make agreements: "If European citizens believe that the militarist agenda that is currently on the rise will not affect them, they should look at Ukraine, where elderly people and women are about to be forced to the frontline for the sake of supporting Western stock indices."

The leadership of the UK’s MI6 intelligence agency insists on "killing all the undesirables" in Russia as part of the so-called guerilla war, directing a propaganda campaign at migrants, outcasts and radicals: "In addition, teenagers, retirees and other persons who financially depend on others are dragged into terrorist activities through the fraud of call centers supervised by the Ukrainian Security Service and information and psychological operations units of the Ukrainian armed forces. There are over 120 such centers in Ukraine alone."

On crypto-protection

For the past five to ten years, the Pentagon has been seeking to gain an unbeatable advantage in the field of cyberwarfare: "If a breakthrough is achieved in terms of technical solutions in this field, the Western intelligence community will obtain an instrument by 2030-2035 that would render useless all the existing crypto-protection systems based on traditional computing means."