Summit in Anchorage joint success for Putin, Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A meeting in Anchorage was a constructive summit and a shared success of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Anchorage is a joint achievement. This was indeed a very positive and constructive summit," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question about whether Trump had indeed begun establishing closer ties with Ukraine, including over media coverage that called the Alaska summit Putin’s triumph.

Earlier, the media, analyzing the meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska, noted the absence of any details of the agreements reached and suggested that the summit was more of a success for the Russian leader.

Politico, citing sources, reported that due to this, Trump had allegedly shifted his stance and began to get closer to Ukraine.