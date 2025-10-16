Possibility of Putin’s reciprocal visit to Syria not yet discussed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A return visit by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Damascus following his meeting with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has not yet been planned and was not mentioned during the talks on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, noting that such invitations may be conveyed via diplomatic channels.

"No, it was not discussed there. But, on the other hand, such invitations may be extended through diplomatic channels," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question by TASS.

The talks between Putin and al-Sharaa were held in the Kremlin on Wednesday. This was the first face-to-face meeting with Syria’s new authorities. The republic’s head was in Russia on an official visit. This was his first visit to Russia. Additionally, this was the first visit of the Syrian leader since the change of power in Damascus at the end of last year.