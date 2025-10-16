UK, French, German, Polish NGOs become more active in CIS — FSB

SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. European non-governmental organizations have intensified their operations in the CIS instead of the American ones, Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said.

"Since the relevant department was restructured in the US State Department, we have been noticing growing activity from British, French, German, Polish, and other European NGOs, taking over former US grant recipients," the FSB chief stated at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

He stressed that foreign and international non-governmental organizations controlled by the West are actively working in the political sphere to undermine traditional ties within the CIS.

"To circumvent the existing rules in Commonwealth of Independent States countries that govern the activity of foreign non-profit organizations and the media, some Western programs disguise themselves as commercial ventures. Local non-profits and activists are supplied by their foreign handlers with software and technical equipment to conceal coordination channels and finance disruptive operations," Bortnikov asserted.