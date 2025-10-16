SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Calls by former chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Richard Moore for volunteers to work with the British intelligence may backfire on the country, Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov cautioned.

"A recent (September 19) statement from former MI6 chief Moore who openly invited volunteers, including from citizens of our countries, to serve the British intelligence is noteworthy," Bortnikov said, addressing a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS in Samarkand. "Mr. Moore is perhaps aware of what such calls may imply, given the problems in politics, the economy and society facing England itself and numerous ill-wishers of the British empire," he emphasized.

Top officials at the MI6, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) have urged a crackdown on the unworthy in Russia, Bortnikov noted. According to him, calls for a guerrilla war have targeted migrants, marginalized individuals and radicals as well as teenagers and senior members of the public through call centers, of which there are more than 120 in Ukraine alone.