Military hysteria in Europe stoked by London, says FSB chief

SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Uncontrolled emotions over an alleged threat from the East are being stoked by London and the "party of war," led by it, while the British are shaping Brussels' policy course toward derailing a settlement in the Ukraine conflict, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said.

"After Ukraine, the European Union is being methodically stripped of any political independence where, at the instigation of London and the 'party of war' headed by it, hysteria about an imagined 'threat from the East' is being ignited. It is precisely the British who, through provocations and misinformation, are guiding Brussels' policy track on undermining the Ukrainian settlement. They insist on the rapid preparation of Europe for an armed standoff with Russia on land, sea and air," the FSB chief said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

He emphasized that by doing so, "they are assembling a European coalition to dispatch troops to Ukraine while advancing the issue of creating a no-fly zone there."