FSB has information about UK, Ukraine preparing acts of sabotage on TurkStream

SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has information that British intelligence services, in conjunction with Ukraine, are preparing acts of sabotage on the TurkStream gas pipeline, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"We have information about the British, together with the Ukrainian special services, preparing acts of sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states in Samarkand.