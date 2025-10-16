LUGANSK, October 16. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Alexeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region will facilitate the establishment of a security zone on the border with the Zaporozhye Region, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Russian forces continue advancing westward, liberating the Zaporozhye Region and concurrently creating a buffer zone in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The defense ministry’s reports about the liberation of Alexeyevka is yet another evidence of this," he said.

The Russian defense ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Alexeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 15.