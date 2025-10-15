Western special services using AI to control public conscience — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, October 16. /TASS/. AI technologies can be used by Western special services to influence public conscience by means of creating controlled chaos, Yulia Zhdanova, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"The global information space and the use of AI technologies give Western special services infinite possibilities to deliberately influence public conscience in general, using various aspects of social engineering. This way, the Euro-Atlantic elites are seeking to create controlled chaos to destabilize the situation in key parts of the world by means of setting one ‘disobedient’ states at odds with others and form West-controlled tactical coalitions around them," she said at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

"We can see who this is done in practice on the example of Ukraine, where the West has been nursing anti-Russia forces through network structures under its control for decades," she explained.