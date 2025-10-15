VIENNA, October 16. /TASS/. The West is seeking weaken the authorities in the CIS space by means of instigating ethno-separatist and xenophobic sentiment, Yulia Zhdanova, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"Being unable to act directly, through the so-called humanitarian interventions, as it did before, the Western bloc is seeking to undermine the authorities in the CIS space be means of instigating ethno-separatist and xenophobic moods. The radically nationalist agenda goes along with the pro-Western, anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda," she said at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to the Russian diplomat, trying to strengthen its own stability, the West is seeking to undermine the stability of other countries by means of organizing color revolutions there. "We know it only too well that some of NATO countries have a long-cherished dream - to organize a ‘Russian maidan’ (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS). Although they understand that this is an unattainable goal, they are seeking to shake the stability of the Russian people through organizing massive provocations by the hands of Ukraine," she noted, adding that during Ukraine’s incursion in Russia’s Kursk Region, the Ukrainian authorities, "including with the help from Anglo-Saxon special services, widely used deep fakes imitating addresses by local officials," where they stated the seizure of settlements, an alleged new wave of mobilization, as well as problems with food and fuel.

"It was done to sow panic among civilians. They failed. The Russian people consolidated in the face of the common enemy. The aggressor was defeated," she stressed.