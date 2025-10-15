Putin approves Russia’s updated migration policy concept

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved Russia's 2026-2030 State Migration Policy Concept.

The previous concept, adopted in 2018, is effective through the end of 2025.

"The concept determines the goals, key principles, objectives and main directions of Russia’s state migration policy for the period from 2026 to 2030, based on the analysis of practical efforts to regulate the entry and exit of foreign nationals and stateless persons, and their stay in Russia, along with the practices of migration control, asylum provision and citizenship attribution, and the current understanding of national and global issues related to international migration," the document reads.

The concept is divided into nine sections and 46 provisions. The first section says that its goals are to reduce the number of foreign citizens illegally staying in Russia, the level of crimes committed by them, and the percentage of migrant children out of school, while increasing the share of foreign students in Russian universities and "the number of foreign citizens who share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values and permanently relocate to Russia.".