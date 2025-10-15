Russian government reduced import duties for petroleum products to zero

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian government made the decision to set import duties on petroleum products to zero until mid-2026 as part of stabilizing the fuel market in the country, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"Economic conditions were created for motor gasoline imports by zeroing the import duty until mid-2026 and the decision was made to support compensating payments in respect of imported fuel. The work was supported with partners on gasoline supplies to the Russian market," the minister said.