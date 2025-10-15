Zelensky resolves to continue war after UN General Assembly — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. After his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York, Vladimir Zelensky resolved to continue down the path of war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the newspaper Kommersant.

"According to our information, when Zelensky returned from New York after the UN General Assembly, he called a meeting at which he said that there would be no changes in their policy, that the situation at the front did not even give reason to think about showing any ‘slack. They say we need to continue fighting, seeking new supplies of long-range weapons," the minister said.

According to Lavrov, after Alaska, after a meeting at the White House, where these "visitors" came to US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said that "no one should think that Ukraine will be banned from joining NATO. They say they will do as they wish. They say that no one should get the idea that they will agree to any restrictions on the supply of weapons. And then Zelensky, by the way, added that the West needs to forget about itself (otherwise, they say, some say there is not enough money for this, others are experiencing shortages in other areas). They say that now everyone should support Ukraine, use all means to protect ‘the civilized’, as he calls his actions."

Lavrov also drew attention to the words and tone, in which Zelensky publicly addresses Trump. "It's not very polite, to put it mildly," he said.