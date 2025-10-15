Russia asks US to explain reports on providing intelligence to Kiev — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow has asked Washington to comment on media reports about providing Kiev with intelligence for attacks on Russian energy facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Kommersant daily in an interview.

"Many articles have been written, and not all of this information has been confirmed. But, of course, we’ve paid attention to this. I have instructed my staff to ask the Americans to comment on the Financial Times reports," the top diplomat said in reply to a question about whether the Financial Times reports that the Americans have allegedly been supplying Ukraine with intelligence for several months to carry out strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure could be called "Trump's war."

When asked if the US had responded to the request, the foreign minister replied that it had only been "a couple of days since it was published."