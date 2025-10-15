Alaska summit leads to better understanding between Russia, US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Alaska summit between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States didn’t lead to a breakthrough on Ukraine but did allow the two leaders to better understand each other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"Officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration have made a lot of statements on the matter. Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke about it at a press conference in Dushanbe. In a nutshell, he said - it’s not an exact quote but the essence of his remark - that a lot can still be done based on the agreements that emerged at the Alaska summit," Lavrov noted.

"I wouldn’t call it a breakthrough. It was a long conversation aimed at understanding each other," the top Russian diplomat added.

The presidents of Russia and the US held a meeting at a military base in Alaska on August 15. Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.