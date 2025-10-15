Russia ready to take part in power plants construction in Hungary — Cabinet

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take part in construction of electric power facilities and hydropower plants in Hungary, the Russian government said after the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"The Russian side expressed readiness during the meeting to participate in implementation of projects for construction of new, upgrade and renovation of operating power installations in Hungary, and hydropower plants," the Cabinet said.

