US understands supplying Tomahawks to Kiev would trigger escalation with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The United States should understand that delivering Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would lead to a "dangerous escalation" in relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"We assume that intelligent and experienced people, who understand everything perfectly well, are governing the United States, as such a move would take the situation to an entirely new level. No one familiar with the matter denies that only military personnel from the manufacturing country can operate such systems. In addition to turning Joe Biden’s war into Donald Trump’s war, this would also mean a dangerous escalation of tensions between Russia and the United States. I have no doubt they are aware of this," he said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov noted that Russia had not requested a meeting with the US to convince them that such a move would pose an extreme danger.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has already commented on the situation when talking to the press in Dushanbe, as well as on other occasions. He said that it would deal a very serious blow to all efforts aimed at normalizing our relations in accordance with the course that Donald Trump initially pursued during his election campaign, as well as in line with the agreements reached during phone calls at various levels, including presidential ones, and at the Russian-US summit in Alaska," the foreign minister noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he might speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before making a final decision to send the Tomahawks to Kiev. On October 6, the US leader said he had "sort of made a decision" on the issue, without elaborating.

Putin has said that Tomahawk missiles "cannot be used" without the direct involvement of US military personnel as he warned that this would mean "a qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia will respond "appropriately" if Tomahawk missiles are delivered to Kiev.