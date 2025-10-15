MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. By supporting the supply of US Tomahawk missiles and transferring high-precision weapons to Ukraine, the European Union has demonstrated its lack of political will for peace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

She also emphasized that Russia would use every available means to protect its compatriots in Latvia. Below are the key statements made by the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, as compiled by TASS.

Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine

The Kiev regime is openly preparing new terrorist attacks against Russia, citing the potential supply of US Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine. "Obviously, these plans were drawn up with an eye to the possible appearance of US Tomahawk long-range missiles in the Ukrainian military."

Russia firmly rejects any form of blackmail or intimidation: "Attempts to use the threat of terror or to speak to our country in an arrogant manner, from a position of strength, are unacceptable to us."

The EU’s endorsement of Tomahawk deliveries reflects its unwillingness to pursue peace: "They are deliberately prolonging conflicts, pursuing selfish goals, striving to prevent the collapse of the world order they created, and inflicting maximum damage on our country without considering the inevitable consequences, including for themselves."

European drone incidents

"Russia categorically rejects the absurd and unfounded speculations about its involvement in these incidents."

Moscow had received no official communication from Denmark on the matter: "No official requests have been received from Denmark's authorities through diplomatic channels."

Protecting Russians in Latvia

Moscow will use every available tool to defend Russians in Latvia: "We will indeed use all means at our disposal to draw attention to this issue at relevant international venues."

Those subjected to "manifestations of Nazism" will receive support: "Our compatriots targeted by such Nazism will receive assistance; they are welcome in every part of our homeland."

France’s behavior

The statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron prove that Paris is not interested in peace: "France is not seeking a sincere, joint search for long-term solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. It is instead escalating confrontation with Russia."

Under the pretext of peace talks, France is just attempting to give Ukrainian forces a break to regroup and rearm. "We see a clear pattern: the worse things are in France, the louder its aggressive statements against Russia."

ICAO audit

The upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit of Russia, scheduled for 2026, could be politicized and potentially harmful to national security.

"We do not rule out that, if foreign auditors are given access to sensitive information about anti-terrorist security in our aviation industry, it could be used to the detriment of our country’s security."

Choosing Russia for such a comprehensive audit suggests "a high probability of unfounded, politicized decisions."

Middle East

Russia sees positive developments in Gaza following the implementation of an agreement between Israel and Hamas: "We are pleased to note that there have been positive changes in the Gaza situation in recent days."

Russia had been calling for a ceasefire and pushing for a political and diplomatic process from the very beginning of the crisis: "Together with like-minded countries, we prepared several draft resolutions for the UN Security Council, but all of them were blocked by Western countries, preventing the Council from forming a unified position."

Global Russophobia

Several countries are fueling anti-Russian sentiment, but such policies are backfiring: "In Moldova, irresponsible Russophobic policies have led to a sharp decline in public trust in the authorities. The population is increasingly despondent and distrustful."

Japan should abandon "Western-inspired Russophobic campaigns" and focus on its internal problems: "Japan should stop copying the West and instead return to addressing its growing domestic challenges."

Crisis in Madagascar

Russia urges its citizens to avoid travel until the situation is back to normal: "We strongly advise Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to Madagascar until the situation is fully stabilized."

Moscow views the unrest as an internal affair of Madagascar and calls on all sides to show restraint and avoid bloodshed.