Russia observes progress in Gaza situation — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow has noted encouraging developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, linked to the enforcement of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"I would like to say that we note with satisfaction that in recent days, positive changes have occurred in the development of the situation in the Gaza Strip, associated with the successful start of the implementation of the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and the exchange of detainees," the diplomat said.

Zakharova stated that Russia hopes the agreements on Gaza reached through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey will be strictly and fully adhered to. "Specifically, this concerns ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need, establishing the required conditions for the return of displaced persons, and rebuilding the civilian infrastructure of the Palestinian enclave, which has been almost completely destroyed," she said. "We proceed from the understanding that the fulfillment of these key tasks will be supported by the outcomes of the summit held in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13."

She emphasized that Russia, from the very beginning of the Gaza crisis, has actively and persistently worked to achieve a halt to hostilities and the start of a political-diplomatic process, and together with like-minded nations, has drafted several versions of relevant UN Security Council resolutions. "Unfortunately, all of them were blocked by Western states, preventing the [UN Security] Council from forming a unified position," the diplomat noted. "Nevertheless, we plan to continue closely cooperating with partners, mainly in the region, and to contribute to collective actions aimed at ensuring long-term stability in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and the Middle East overall."

According to the spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, the logical result of this process should be movement toward a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the established international legal framework. "We are convinced that implementing the two-state formula, approved by the relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, will help bring long-awaited and durable peace to all peoples of the Middle East region, in which we are sincerely and genuinely interested," Zakharova affirmed.

Israel-Hamas agreement

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Trump announced that Israeli and Hamas representatives had agreed on the first step of the peace plan after negotiations. According to Trump, the agreement included the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line in Gaza.

On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel released 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long-term sentences.