Russia, Syria in dialogue on military matters — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Damascus are in constant contact on a wide range of issues, including the fate of Russia's continued presence in the Arab republic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Our bilateral agenda with Syria covers a wide range of issues of Russian-Syrian cooperation. Issues surrounding our military presence in the Syrian Arab Republic are also being discussed, including in the context of a possible reformatting of the functionality of Russian military facilities. Naturally, such issues and contacts are conducted behind closed doors," the diplomat told a news briefing.

She said that the relevant agency here is the Defense Ministry: "We have said everything we could on this subject. The dialogue, including through the military agencies of the two countries, will continue, and we will inform you about this if it is possible.".