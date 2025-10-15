IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin's meeting with Syria’s interim president

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Damascus have always been friendly, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa.

He noted that in its relations with Damascus, Moscow has always been guided by the interests of the Syrian people.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the head of state.

Relations between Russia and Syria

Russia and Syria have always had friendly and strong relations: "Our countries have developed special relations over many decades. We have maintained diplomatic relations for over 80 years, and they were established during the most difficult times for Russia and the Soviet Union, in 1944. During this time, relations between Syria and Russia have always been exceptionally friendly."

Moscow has always been guided by the interests of the Syrian people in its relations with Damascus: "We in Russia have never let our relations with Syria be influenced by our political situation or special interests. Throughout all these decades, we have always been guided by one thing - the interests of the Syrian people."

Syrians studying in Russia will contribute to the development of Syria's statehood: "Currently, over 4,000 young people in Syria are studying at higher educational institutions in the Russian Federation. I genuinely hope that they will make a significant contribution to the development and strengthening of the Syrian statehood in the future."

Russia has really deep ties with the Syrian people, "suffice it to say that hundreds, maybe thousands, of people are connected by marriage and friendship."

About the situation in Syria

Syria is going through difficult times, but the parliamentary elections will strengthen cooperation between all political forces: "Although Syria is currently going through difficult times, nevertheless this [the parliamentary elections] will strengthen ties and interaction between all political forces in Syria."

The victory of the pro-presidential forces in Syria is a great success and a step towards consolidating society: "I think this is your great success, because it leads to the consolidation of society.".