FSB takes necessary measures against Russia’s enemies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) takes the necessary measures to respond to the activities of the country's enemies, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the FSB opened a criminal case on the creation of a terrorist community or participation in it against Yukos ex-head Mikhail Khodorkovsky (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) and 22 members of the so-called anti-war Committee of Russia.

"There are enemies of the country inside the country, there are enemies of the country abroad. They are engaged in hostile activities and our special agency is taking the necessary measures, those that it considers appropriate," the Kremlin spokesman said.