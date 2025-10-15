New Syrian leader arrives in Kremlin to meet with Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived at the Moscow Kremlin, where he is set to hold his first meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reports.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service confirmed that Putin would meet with Syria’s interim leader, who is in Russia on his first working visit. The two presidents are expected to discuss the current state and prospects of Russian-Syrian relations in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.