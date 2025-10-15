Russia rejects accusations of involvement in European UAV incidents — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow denies Copenhagen’s accusations that it played a hand in the incidents involving unidentified drones flying over European airspace, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia categorically rejects the absurd and unfounded speculations about its involvement in these incidents," Zakharova stated during a briefing.

"We expect Copenhagen to act responsibly and to refrain from any steps that could further escalate tensions in Europe," the diplomat emphasized.

Zakharova noted that Moscow had not received any official requests from Copenhagen through diplomatic channels regarding the issue of unidentified drones.

"According to available information, Denmark’s law enforcement agencies are still investigating the alleged flights of unidentified drones in Danish airspace. However, no official requests on this matter have been received from the Danish authorities through diplomatic channels," the diplomat said.

She emphasized that "the Danish government has openly acknowledged that there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in these incidents."

"Nevertheless, Copenhagen, along with media outlets under its influence, continues to exploit this topic to fuel anti-Russian hysteria," Zakharova added, calling the situation paradoxical.

Denmark’s domestic problems

According to Zakharova, the wave of anti-Russian rhetoric is being deliberately stirred up to divert public attention from Denmark’s internal challenges. She suggested that these domestic difficulties may be linked to reports exposing the authorities’ treatment of indigenous peoples and to economic issues facing the country.

"I know for certain that this campaign is intended to distract citizens from internal problems, to justify further militarization, and to channel even more money from military budgets into private defense companies," the diplomat stated.

Earlier, media outlets in several European countries, including Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and Norway, reported sightings of unidentified drones in their airspace.