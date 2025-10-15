Putin to certainly meet with servicemen who presented him with icons — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will definitely meet with participants of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine who gave him icons with bullet marks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that the meeting will occur when the Russian leader has an opening in his schedule.

"When the president’s schedule permits and he makes a decision, he has personally confirmed that this meeting will certainly take place. Whether he intends it to be a public event, I cannot say," the Kremlin official said, responding to a question about whether Putin will meet with the servicemen who presented him with the icons.

"In any case, after such a meeting occurs, we will provide more details," Peskov added.

Replying to a question on whether Putin has kept the icons with bullet marks that he received, the press secretary confirmed: "Yes, this is correct."

Earlier, Putin, following his visit to Tajikistan, told journalists that on his birthday battlegroup commanders presented him with icons with bullet marks which belonged to soldiers. The president noted that he will certainly meet and speak with the servicemen.