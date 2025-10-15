No birthday greetings for Putin from Trump, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not send any greetings to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his birthday on October 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"No, it wasn’t," the Kremlin official said, responding to a question about whether a congratulatory message from Trump was received via any channels.

Putin, who marked his 73rd birthday on October 7, personally congratulated Trump on his birthday in June. On June 14, the US leader turned 79.

The Russian and US presidents had no personal interaction made public since August, when the two leaders summed up the results of their Alaska meeting in a phone conversation.