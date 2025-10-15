Kremlin unsure Putin-Trump phone call to take place in coming days

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. It is unclear whether the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in the coming days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it is yet unclear," he said when asked whether the phone call announced by Trump could take place by Friday.

Earlier, Trump said that, before making a decision regarding the delivery of American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, he would probably have to discuss the matter with the Russian side. The Kremlin then said that there were no clear agreements on holding such a call, adding that it could be organized quickly if necessary.