MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow does not intend to implement the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordering a payment of €253 million to Tbilisi in connection with the 2008 events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a briefing.

"We will not comply with the decision," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Responding to a question on whether a hypothetical payment could potentially help warm relations between Russia and Georgia, Peskov noted: "We believe this is a separate topic, a separate matter."

The European Court of Human Rights maintains that the delineation between South Ossetia, which is not recognized by European nations, and Georgia following Tbilisi's attack on Tskhinval in August 2008 allegedly breached the rights of local residents and requires compensation for moral damages.

In March 2022, the Council of Europe suspended Russia's membership. Unable to participate fully in such structures, Moscow withdrew from the European Convention on Human Rights in September of the same year and, consequently, is no longer subject to the jurisdiction of the ECHR.