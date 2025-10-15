Putin to discuss Russian military bases in Syria with interim president

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will discuss Russian military bases located in Syria during talks with the republic’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"It is obvious that [the topic] will be raised during the conversation in one way or another. Yes, you can expect that," he stated.

Russia maintains two military facilities in Syria — a naval logistics base in the port city of Tartus and the Khmeimim Airbase near the city of Jableh in the Latakia province. On December 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had proposed using these bases to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria.

On December 27, a TASS source reported that the new Syrian authorities did not intend to terminate the agreements allowing Russia to operate the bases in Latakia and Tartus in the foreseeable future.