Russian forces begin to encircle Ukrainian troops in Dronovka, DPR — military expert

LUGANSK, October 15. /TASS/. Advance mobile groups from the Russian Armed Forces have begun to establish a foothold in the eastern part of Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), surrounding a group of Ukrainian troops located in that population center, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

He told the news agency earlier that Russian units had broken through Ukrainian defenses to the northwest and southeast of Dronovka.

"Advance mobile groups from the Russian Armed Forces have begun the process of getting entrenched in the eastern part of Dronovka. Given the current tactical situation, it is possible to speak of encircling a group of Ukrainian armed formations located in that area and the Russian army’s full-scale operation on liberating that populated locality," Marochko said.