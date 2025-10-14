Russian embassy hands over Kennedy assassination files to US congresswoman

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev handed the Russian government’s findings on the assassination of 35th US President John F. Kennedy (JFK) to Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, the Russian embassy said.

During a meeting with the lawmaker at his residence, the ambassador expressed hope that the files will shed more light on the tragedy.

The embassy said that the transfer of documents was carried out at the congresswoman’s request. It was filed as part of an additional investigation into Kennedy’s assassination, pledged by US President Donald Trump during his electoral campaign. The Russian files are based on declassified Soviet documents.

In January, US President Donald Trump signed a decree on the publication of classified materials about the assassination of JFK, his brother Robert Kennedy (RFK) and Nobel Peace Prize winner Reverend Martin Luther King. On March 18, in accordance with his decree, the authorities published declassified materials on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. To date, according to the agency, 99% of about 5 million pages from the JFK investigation have been declassified.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was killed in Dallas during a campaign trip to Texas on November 22, 1963. The board formed to look into the crime came to the conclusion that the murder was the work of Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone, and was not part of a major conspiracy. According to the commission, the shots were fired from the sixth floor of a building housing a school book depository in the city’s central square. This is where a scoped rifle and spent brass were found.