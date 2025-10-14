No new Russia-Turkey talks on Ukraine yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara have not held any new talks on the Ukrainian settlement so far, but a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be arranged quickly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there haven’t been any yet," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow and Ankara had engaged in new contacts regarding the Ukrainian settlement or discussed another meeting in Turkey. "But you know, Putin and Erdogan can agree on holding a phone conversation very quickly. So far, however, there has been no mention of this," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard his plane en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Washington that, in his view, Erdogan could play a role in helping to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin and Erdogan last spoke by phone on October 7, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.