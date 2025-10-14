Trump-Zelensky meeting to clarify whether Tomahawks sent — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The question of whether the United States will supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine should be determined by the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Let's wait and look at the statements, listen to them, analyze them. So far, these are newspaper reports. But we do know that the president himself has confirmed that such a meeting with Zelensky will take place in Washington. Let's look at the results," he said.

The Financial Times reported quoting Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security, that the United States may allocate from 20 to 50 Tomahawks to Ukraine.

On October 6, Trump said he had actually made the decision to supply Tomahawks to Ukraine, but did not elaborate. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that it was impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel, and warned that "this would mean an absolutely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States.".