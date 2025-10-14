MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine due to a lack of options but remains ready to resolve the conflict peacefully, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Russia is ready for a peaceful settlement. Russia continues the special military operation at the moment due to a lack of alternatives," he pointed out, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks who had made an allegation about Moscow’s "military stubbornness" and threatened that Russia would have to pay "a price" unless it "returned to the negotiating table."

"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Peskov emphasized.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it would prefer to resolve the Ukraine conflict through peaceful political and diplomatic means, ensuring equal and indivisible security for all countries in Europe. However, the Kiev regime, actively backed by the West, keeps finding excuses to reject a fair settlement.