BELGOROD, October 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military targeted settlements in the Belgorod Region using more than 120 drones and over 40 munitions over the past day, the local operational headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, 15 drones attacked the villages of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Bochkovka, Ustinka, Chayki, Cheremoshnoye, Shchetinovka, and Yasnye Zori, as well as the farmstead of Tserkovny. Seven of the UAVs were downed. In addition, the district's air defense system shot down one enemy missile. The drone attack in the village of Bochkovka injured an agricultural worker. He was hospitalized in Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the operational headquarters reported, adding that doctors assess the victim's condition as critical. Special equipment was also damaged, and some streets in the village of Oktyabrsky remain without power.

The Ukrainian army also launched three UAVs and dropped two explosives on the Borisovsky district. The Valuysky district came under attack by 25 drones, which caused no damage. Two UAVs targeted the Volokonovsky district, destroying one private house and damaging another. The Ukrainian military fired 26 rounds of ammunition and launched six drones at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, and four UAVs at the Krasnogvardeisky district, causing no losses.

Kiev also attacked settlements of the Grayvoronsky district with 31 drones and nine munitions. "A civilian was killed by a drone strike in the village of Dorogosch. The attack also hit a truck and a passenger car," the operational headquarters said, adding that four houses and an apartment in a multi-family building were affected. Finally, in the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian army fired 35 drones and three rockets, damaging a private house.