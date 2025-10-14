Russia pays lots of attention to development of military cooperation with Mali — MFA

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia pays a lot of attention to the further development of military and military-technical cooperation with Mali, the Foreign Ministry said in connection with the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

"Russia pays a lot of attention to the further development of military and military-technical cooperation. Mali is now at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region. The country is carrying out successful operations against extremist groups, largely thanks to Russian arms and equipment supplies and assistance from Russian military and security instructors," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Bamako is one of Moscow’s priority partners and allies on the African continent. "Our joint task is to increase mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation. With this goal in mind, the two countries are taking active steps, including within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation, which was created this year. The commission held its first meeting in Bamako in July 2025, allowing the two countries to compare their approaches to the issues on the agenda," the ministry added. "Our immediate plans are to set up a consultative center with Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso under the Russian Commerce and Industry Chamber," the statement noted.

In addition, the ministry said that top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop exchanged congratulatory telegrams. "The top diplomats expressed mutual confidence that Russia-Mali relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of their respective peoples and to promote peace and security in Africa," the Foreign Ministry concluded.