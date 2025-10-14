LUGANSK, October 14. /TASS/. Over 20 civilians in Russian regions have been killed in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, and over 80 people, including six children, have been wounded, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 104 civilians were injured by shelling by Ukrainian Nazis: 83 people were wounded, including six minors, and 21 people were killed," he said.

As Miroshnik specified, the majority of the casualties were residents of the Belgorod, Kherson, and Kursk regions, as well as the Donetsk People's Republic.

"Over the past seven days, 76 civilians have been injured by drone attacks, accounting for approximately 72% of the total number of casualties," he added.

The diplomat stressed that over the past week alone, Ukrainian forces fired over 3,400 different types of munitions into Russian territory.