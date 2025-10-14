Attempt to steal Russian assets will result in EU counting its losses — Russian ambassador

BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. Any attempt to steal Russia's sovereign assets will result in the situation when all talk of solidarity in the EU is replaced by a counting of losses, Denis Gonchar, Russia's Ambassador to Belgium, said in an interview with TASS.

"Any attempt to confiscate or use sovereign assets will be perceived as theft, an illegal act that runs counter to existing international law. The response will be proportionate. I can assure you that if the EU decides to implement this plan, their talk of solidarity will quickly be replaced by counting of losses," the ambassador stated.

"The more dire the situation in Ukraine becomes, in terms of Kiev’s defeat on the battlefield and the mounting economic and financial problems, and the more difficult it is for the collective West to find its own funds to keep the Zelensky regime afloat, the more brazen the attempts of the EU leadership and the most Russophobic member states to force those hesitant, like Belgium, to agree to the seizure of Russia's frozen assets," the ambassador said.